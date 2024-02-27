AAP Names Sitting MLAs As Lok Sabha Candidates In Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the names of three sitting legislators as candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. Following a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, the candidates were unveiled. The PAC, chaired by Kejriwal, serves as the highest decision-making body within AAP.

In Delhi, AAP has nominated candidates for the New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, and East Delhi constituencies. Somnath Bharti, the sitting MLA from Malviya Nagar, has been selected for New Delhi; Mahabal Mishra will contest from West Delhi; Kuldeep Kumar, MLA from Kondli, is the candidate for East Delhi, while Sahiram, the sitting MLA from Tughlakabad, will represent South Delhi.

This decision holds particular significance for AAP as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Recently, AAP and its ally Congress reached a seat-sharing agreement in Delhi, with AAP naming candidates for four seats and Congress for three.

In addition to Delhi, AAP has also fielded one candidate, Sushil Gupta, for the Kurukshetra constituency in Haryana. The party has finalized seat-sharing arrangements with Congress in Haryana, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Goa, although no agreement was reached in Punjab, where AAP had earlier announced plans to contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats.

AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai affirmed that the names of AAP's candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Punjab would be released soon. Rai emphasized AAP's historic decision to nominate a Scheduled Caste candidate for the general seat of East Delhi, expressing confidence in the party's prospects and its strategy to secure electoral success.

AAP's Atishi also lauded the party's move to nominate Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, highlighting AAP's efforts to transcend caste-based politics and foster inclusive representation.