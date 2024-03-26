 AAP Protestors Plan to 'Gherao' PM Modi's Residence amid Kejriwal's Arrest, Delhi Police increases Security

Security around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home in Delhi has been significantly increased after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced plans to protest there. This move comes as a reaction to the arrest of Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. The police took swift action to enhance security throughout the capital, especially in the New Delhi and Central Delhi areas, ahead of the AAP protest planned for March 26.

The Delhi police is on high alert and has been exercising additional precautions. They have detained several AAP members who tried to protest near the prime minister's residence. Following AAP's announcement to surround Modi's house as a form of protest in response to Kejriwal’s arrest, the Delhi police took immediate action and tightened security across the capital.

Officials from the Delhi traffic police have warned residents about potential traffic snarls in key parts of the city, advising people to steer clear of certain roads. Delhi police security measures for PM Modi's residence are aimed at maintaining peace, including the use of Section 144, which bans gatherings near the PM's home.

Delhi minister Gopal Rai mentioned that the AAP planned to protest against Kejriwal's detention by surrounding the prime minister's residence, hinting at further demonstrations across the country. This move highlights the implications of political confrontation in Delhi. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 over allegations related to a scrapped liquor policy in Delhi, accused of seeking bribes from liquor businesses. Kejriwal has denied these charges and has accused the central government of using investigation agencies for political rivalry.

Ahead of the protest, the Delhi traffic police has redirected traffic at seven points to minimise congestion. Commuters have been advised to avoid routes like Kemal Ataturk Marg and Akbar Road among others for smoother travel across the city.