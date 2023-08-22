AAP questions Center on minor girl rape case by issuing statement

New Delhi: The incidence of a senior WCD officer raping a juvenile girl has created a sensation in Delhi. Politics has also heated up over this subject, resulting in a game of allegations and counter-allegations. In this regard, the AAP issued a statement expressing that this horrible act involving a small girl kid disturbs our society's consciousness as a whole. The BJP must explain why the suspects were not arrested promptly when the FIR was filed on August 13, 2023.

AAP's statements further stated that under whose pressure did the police shield an officer accused of such depravity? We demand a detailed inquiry to investigate these major procedural lacunae. While pointing fingers at the Central government, the AAP remarked that the Delhi government promptly issued a suspension order against the accused officer upon becoming aware of the incident, so why have the police not taken action against the accused earlier?