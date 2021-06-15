AAP Rajya sabha member Sanjay Singh alleged house attack by BJP supporters

New Delhi: The house of Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, has been attacked, who targeted BJP by holding a press conference on the alleged land scam of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.He has tweeted this information from his official Twitter handle.Along with this, he has also released a video message.

Sanjay Singh has written that my house has been attacked.



Listen with open ears, BJP people, no matter how much hooliganism they do, I will not allow them to steal donations in the temple built in the name of Lord Shri Ram.

For this I may be killed. Some goons have attacked Sanjay Singh's house in the MP's residence, 100 meters from the President's house.

Sanjay Singh has said that the people who have been arrested were entering my house to attack me,But my people stopped them and then the police arrested them.Singh told that, even before this, he had received threats to burn by sprinkling kerosene.



Singh has said that, not once, I will speak a hundred times against those who steal the donations given by the devotees in the name of the temple of Lord Shri Ram.Even if I get killed for this.



The Aam Aadmi Party is constantly raising questions on the trust regarding the Ram Janmabhoomi scam.Along with this, there is also an allegation of complicity of Bharatiya Janata Party in this.On Monday, in a press conference, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia raised the question that how land worth two crores was bought for 18 crores in a span of 10 minutes?

