AAP releases its 40 star campaigners for Gujarat, Sunita Kejriwal's name also included

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party released its list of star campaigners on Tuesday, in which Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been named one of the Aam Aadmi Party's top campaigners, who will campaign for party candidates in Gujarat. In addition to Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is among the top campaigners in Gujarat. The Aam Aadmi Party has released a list of 40 star campaigners for the Gujarat Lok Sabha elections, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in Tihar Jail in the alleged liquor scam case of Delhi.

Releasing the list of its star campaigners on social media platform 'X', Aam Aadmi Party wrote, 'List of 40 star campaigners released for the Lok Sabha elections of Gujarat state. Star campaigners will reach out to the public regarding Arvind Kejriwal's 'work politics'. Apart from Bhagwant Mann, the names of almost all the party leaders, including former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Sandeep Pathak, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Raghav Chaddha, Satyendra Jain, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Kailash Gehlot, are on this list.





गुजरात राज्य के लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए 40 Star प्रचारकों की सूची ज़ारी 🔥



The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting only two of Gujarat's 26 Lok Sabha seats. These include the Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats. Chaitra Vasava of Bharuch and Umesh Maklana of Bhavnagar will represent the AAP. Voting for all Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will take place on May 7. The Aam Aadmi Party is fighting the elections in alliance with the Congress Party. Congress will compete for the remaining 24 seats.



Notably,This will be the first time when Sunita Kejriwal will be seen campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. After Arvind Kejriwal went to jail, Sunita Kejriwal has already attended some meetings with AAP leaders.