AAP Shifts Ramleela Venue In Delhi After Permission Denial, Plans Statewide Ram Dhun Ceremonies

The Aam Aadmi Party's request to organize Ramleela at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from January 20 to 22 has been denied. Consequently, the party has relocated the event to Pearey Lal Bhawan at ITO, according to sources within the party.

Earlier this week, the AAP had disclosed plans to conduct Ram Dhun ceremonies across Gujarat on January 21, a day preceding the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In Gujarat, AAP's state chief, Isudan Gadhvi, declared that Ram Dhun ceremonies would take place in various regions. Gadhvi emphasized the party's vision of establishing Ram Rajya through advancements in education and healthcare facilities.

This announcement followed the AAP's decision to host the Sundarkand Path recitation event in Delhi every first Tuesday of the month. The inaugural Sundarkand Path occurred last Tuesday in the national capital, with AAP Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal participating in the recital and havan ceremony in Rohini.

As preparations unfold for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to be the chief guest. The ceremony will mark the inauguration of the Ram temple. Initial visuals of the idol of Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple surfaced recently. The week-long religious rituals for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony commenced on January 16 and will continue until January 21.

The temple trust anticipates a gathering of over 7,000 people, including politicians, celebrities, industrialists, and saints, during the ceremony. Ayodhya has undergone significant preparations ahead of the Ram Mandir event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released commemorative postage stamps on Ayodhya's Ram Temple and a book featuring stamps dedicated to Lord Ram from various parts of the world on Thursday.