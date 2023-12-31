AAP Unveils 'Main Bhi Kejriwal Jan Samvad' Campaign In Support Of Arvind Kejriwal Amidst ED Probe

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to initiate a public campaign in solidarity with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 4, 2024, following his scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy. This campaign, named 'Main Bhi Kejriwal Jan Samvad,' will witness the participation of all ministers, MLAs, and councillors across Delhi, expressing support for Kejriwal.



The forthcoming initiative follows a previous public outreach program, 'Main Bhi Kejriwal,' conducted from December 1 to 30. The earlier campaign sought public feedback on whether Kejriwal should resign or remain in office if arrested in the liquor policy case.



AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak emphasized that the people of Delhi believe the Centre is conspiring against Kejriwal. Pathak stated that they would not permit the Chief Minister's arrest and urged Kejriwal to continue governing from jail if such a situation arises.



Pathak, also AAP's national general secretary (organisation), asserted that all party leaders and workers are prepared to face imprisonment if Kejriwal is arrested. He accused Prime Minister Modi of fearing Kejriwal, alleging that the BJP aims to destabilize AAP by arresting its leader.



Claiming that the ED summons were politically motivated, Kejriwal had previously skipped two summons, terming them "illegal." The ED issued the third summons as part of its ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering connected to the withdrawn Delhi liquor policy, which faced corruption allegations.



The AAP leadership remains resolute in their commitment to fighting for honesty and truth, vowing to withstand any challenges, including the potential arrest of their leaders.

