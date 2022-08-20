AAP's real face has been unmasked, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, August 20: Tussle between Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified as the former has accused Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as the chief accused in the alleged liquor scam. On Saturday, union minister Anurag Thakur said that while Sisodia was guilty, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of the liquor scam.

A day before, the Central Bureau of Investigation raided Manish Sisodia's residence here in Delhi and named him in an FIR, along with 15 people in the alleged Delhi excise scam. The CBI raised 20 homes in connection with the said scam.

Speaking at the BJP headquarters here in New Delhi, Anurag Thakur said, "Number 1 accused of liquor scam is Manish Sisodia, but the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal. Today's press conference clearly showed how the colour on his face was gone after his scam. He couldn't even answer any questions."

Meanwhile, Sisodia had claimed that he was being targeted because of rising popularity of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal against BJP ruled government, as Kejriwal has emerged as the "national option." Sisodia has claimed that the 2024 general elections will be between Arvind Kejriwal and P.M Modi.

Thakur brushed aside the said claims made by Sisodia, and said that while AAP made tall claims to be the main challenger against BJP, but could not stand before P.M Modi. During his address to the media the senior BJP leader also jibed at Manish Sisodia by referring to him as "Money Shhh", alleging that he makes money and maintains silence.

Thakur went on to say that AAP should not try to divert attention from the excise scam by raising other issues as its "real face has been unmasked". Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Lok Sabha M.P Manoj Tiwari were also present at the media briefing.