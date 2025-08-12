Abhishek Kumar reveals Pamma from Tu Aashiki Haii' is 'just like him, focused & loyal'

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Kumar is seen playing a simple yet passionate young man, Pamma, in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's show "Tu Aashiki haii".

Speaking about his character, Abhishek revealed that Pamma is almost the same as him in real life—disciplined, very focused, and extremely dedicated.

"If I lose focus even for a day, I immediately feel the need to regain it. He is someone who never gets tired, no matter how much work he does,” he added.

Talking about what it has been like working with co-star Amandeep Sidhu, Abhishek added: “Amandeep has so many good qualities. She’s very friendly, and her aura is extremely positive. I even told her once that whenever she comes to the set, the whole environment feels lighter and happier."

He added that Amandeep is a brilliant actress and treats everyone with respect—whether it’s co-actors, the makeup team, or the crew.

"Her overall persona is just beautiful," he shared.

Abhishek further revealed, “I am very, very excited—honestly, extremely excited! I am really looking forward to watching the episodes and seeing how much love I have already received feels so good. I genuinely request the audience to show us lots of love. Please watch our show ahead also, because once you do, I’m sure you’ll fall in love with our story and our characters,” the 'Laughter Chefs 2' contestant stated.

Shedding further light on "Tu Aashiki haii", Abhishek went on to share: “This show is more than just a love story—it's an emotional ride, and I’m thrilled to be a part of a project that dives so deep into human connection. Working with Dreamiyata Dramaa feels like home already.”

The 'Bigg Boss 17’ contestant called the producers, Sargun and Ravie Dubey, a ‘risk taking couple’.

“They’ve always been a risk-taking couple. Sargun Ma’am’s writing and Ravie Sir’s direction are next level. They know what will work, and they are incredibly creative. I once saw Ravie Sir sitting, humming, and creating a new piece of music for our show—and I was blown away," Abhishek said.