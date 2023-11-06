ABP-CVoter Survey: It’s advantage BJP in Rajasthan

New Delhi: An exclusive opinion poll conducted by CVoter for ABP News reveals that the BJP enjoys an advantage over the Congress in the Assembly elections due in Rajasthan.

The opinion poll, the last one for this round of Assembly elections, shows that while the Congress has recovered smartly compared to previous opinion polls, the BJP still holds an edge.

Since 1993, the voters of Rajasthan have routinely voted out incumbent governments in Assembly elections.

According to the CVoter survey, the Congress is projected to get a vote share of 41.7 per cent in the current Assembly elections, up from 39.3 per cent in the 2018 polls.

However, the BJP seems ahead with a projected vote share of 44.8 per cent, up from 38.8 per cent in the previous Assembly elections.

The BSP and other smaller parties are projected to see a big drop in vote share from 22 per cent in 2018 to just about 12 per cent this time, making the contest even more bilateral.

As per the survey, the Congress is projected to win between 67 to 77 seats in the current elections, down significantly from the 100 it had won in the 2018 Assembly elections.

The majority mark in the 200 member house is 101.

In contrast, the BJP is projected to win between 114 to 124 seats, indicating it is poised to win a comfortable majority in the current elections.

The “others” including the BSP had won 21 seats in the 2018 elections. That is projected to drop to between 5 to 9 seats in the current polls.

A patch up with young Congress leader Sachin Pilot and a slew of welfare schemes launched in the last six months have helped Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recover lost ground. But not enough.

A total of 17,534 registered votes were interviewed by members of CVoter. The margin of error is 3 per cent.