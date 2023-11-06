ABP-CVoter Survey projects close call in Telangana

New Delhi : An exclusive CVoter opinion poll conducted for ABP News reveals that it is difficult to project a clear winner at the moment for the Assembly elections due in Telangana.

The resurgence of the Congress in the state after an electoral rout in the 2018 Assembly elections is the most remarkable story to emerge from the survey in Telangana.

According to the survey, the Congress vote share is projected to rise from 28.3 per cent in 2018 to 39.4 per cent in the current elections. The vote share of the ruling party the BRS (formerly the TRS) is projected to drop from 46.9 per cent in 2018 to 40.6 per cent in the current elections.

The BJP is projected to come a distant third with a vote share of 14.3 per cent. It is more than double the vote share it got in 2018, but well below the threshold of winning a lot of seats.

Other major parties like TDP, YSR Congress, CPI & CPI(M) that had some resonance in 2014 and 2018 have been reduced to virtual irrelevance, with AIMIM projected to retain its vote share in pockets of the capital Hyderabad.

As per the survey, the BRS is projected win between 49 to 61 seats in Telangana. The majority mark in the house with 119 seats is 60. In 2018, the BRS had swept the state by winning 88 seats on its own. The resurgence of the Congress is reflected in the projected range of seats for the party which is between 43 to 55. The party had won 19 seats in the 2018 elections.

The BJP comes a distant third with a projected range of seats between 5 and 11. Telangana will go to polls on November 30 as per the Election Commission schedule so there is more than three weeks of campaigning still left. The CVoter survey interviewed 9,631 registered voters across the state and the margin of error is 3 per cent.