Acid hurled on TN youth set to get married

Days before his marriage, a youth in Tamil Nadu's Ambur suffered burn injuries in his face, shoulder, and arm when two unidentified motorcycle-borne men hurled acid on him, police said on Thursday.

The attack on Shameel Ahamed, who was to marry a woman from Chennai on the coming Monday, occurred on Wednesday.



He was admitted to a private hospital in Vellore after first aid in Government General Hospital, Ambur.



Ahamed is a worker in a leather footwear manufacturing company and had gone to visit some friends after work when he was attacked.



The culprits are yet to be identified but police have registered a case under Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous injuries by using acid) of the Indian Penal Code.



A team of police officers led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ambur, N. Saravanan, had reached the spot and have questioned several local people to get a tip-off on the attackers.

