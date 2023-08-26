Live
Just In
ACME Group inks pact to set up green ammonia project in Gopalpur
New Delhi: Diversified renewable energy company ACME on Friday inked a pact with Tata Steel Special Economic Zone (TSSEZL) for 343 acres land to set up green hydrogen and green ammonia project at Gopalpur Industrial Park (GIP).
ACME Group plans to partner with Japan's IHI Corporation for this project, a company statement said.
The Group plans to set up a nearly 1.3 MTPA green ammonia production facility at GIP. This green ammonia will be produced from green hydrogen and the facilities will be powered by renewable power. The green ammonia produced at this facility will be exported to markets in the West and the East from the existing Gopalpur port facilities.
Manoj K Upadhyay, Founder and Chairman, ACME Group, said, ''This project will help us to offer Make In India Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia to domestic and international markets at competitive prices.”
Manikanta Naik, Managing Director, Tata Steel Special Economic Zone, said, ''We already have some valued clients operational in the industrial park and attracted investment of around Rs 4,000 crore.''