Act against those targeting women online, says CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed the police to take stringent action against those targeting women on the internet. Launching the State-level awareness campaign on cyber security, Majhi announced that his government would set up 20 new cyber police stations in the State.

''It is a matter of serious concern that women and girls are falling prey to blackmail and mental harassment on the internet. I direct the Odisha Police to take strict action against those who are behind this. If strict and prompt action is not taken in such cases, action will be taken against the police officers concerned,'' he said.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, Odisha in 2023 reported 761 cyber crime cases in which women were targeted, which included offences like sharing of sexually explicit content, blackmailing and defamation. In 2022, the State had reported 542 such cases.

Majhi said cyber crime has emerged as a major challenge for security agencies across the country, and public awareness is the most powerful weapon to tackle them. Campaigns will be held in all the districts to create awareness among the people, he said at the programme on Saturday. Majhi said about 82 crore people of the country, about 55 per cent of the population, use the internet, which has become indispensable.

The Chief Minister said thousands of complaints lodged through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and helpline 1930 have been timely addressed.

''Twenty new cyber police stations will soon be operational in the State. Along with this, steps have also been taken to modernise the existing 14 cyber police stations,'' he said. 'For the purpose, 1,127 police personnel and 170 technical experts will be appointed,'' he added.

A State-level command centre will also be set up under the Crime Branch for dealing with cases of cyber crimes, Majhi said. He flagged off 16 vehicles, which will tour the districts to create awareness among the people about cyber crimes. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja thanked the Odisha Police for organising the initiative and stressed the importance of cuber awareness across all sectors. Director General of Police Y B Khurania and Crime Branch Director General Vinaytosh Mishra also addressed the gathering, highlighting Odisha Police’s steps and successesin cyber crime prevention.