Action recommended against 2 cops over firing

Dehradun: Takinga serious cognisance of the firing in the election of the chief and deputy chief of Betalghat panchayat in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand, the state Election Commission has recommended the government to take action against two police officers.

The commission said in a release issued here on Sunday that it has recommended the Uttarakhand government to suspend Betalghat police station in-charge Anish Ahmed and take departmental action against him and Bhawali Police Circle Officer Pramod Shah.

The commission said it has made this recommendation on the basis of the report given by the observer posted in Betalghat.

During the block pramukh election on August 14 in the Betalghat village, a supporter of a candidate opened fire on his rival party with a pistol in which a person named Mahendra Singh Bisht was seriously injured.

Based on the FIR lodged in connection with the incident, the police on Saturday registered a case against six persons and arrested them. The police have also seized two vehicles.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Singh Rawat alias Latwal, Yash Bhatnagar alias Yashu, Virendra Arya alias Vicky, Ravindra Kumar alias Ravi, Prakash Bhatt of Bindukhatta and Pankaj Papola, all residents of Ramnagar, Nainital.