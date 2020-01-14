'Adams Free Mall' for homeless

Lucknow: The Eidgah in Aishbagh here in the Uttar Pradesh capital has launched the 'Adams Free Mall where people from deprived sections of society can come and take away warm clothes of their choice for free.

Those wanting to avail this facility, however, will have to show their identity proof.

District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash inaugurated the facility on Monday by distributing free blankets as the mercury across the state dipped and severe cold conditions prevailed with Lucknow at 7 degrees Celsius.

The Imam of the Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, said that service to the poor was the biggest religion and he felt that the poor needed warm clothes in these freezing cold conditions.

"We received these clothes as donation from various people and they have been washed and ironed before being put on display.

We hope this chain will continue even after winter is over. People who do not have clothes, especially warm clothes can come here, give their identity proof and take away clothes of their choice," the Maulana said.

The Adam's Free Mall will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and people can also donate their old clothes here.

The Maulana, in November, had set up Adam's Free Kitchen that serves free food to the poor. There are over 200 people availing the facility now.