  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Adarsha Vidyalaya Foundation Day celebrated

Adarsha Vidyalaya Foundation Day celebrated
x
Highlights

Jagatsinghpur: The ninth Adarsha Vidyalaya Foundation Day was celebrated at Sanskruti Bhawan here on Friday. Collector Parul Patwari, who attended the...

Jagatsinghpur: The ninth Adarsha Vidyalaya Foundation Day was celebrated at Sanskruti Bhawan here on Friday. Collector Parul Patwari, who attended the event as chief guest, spoke on the objectives of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2015. The aim of Adarsha Vidyalaya is to bridge the rural-urban educational divide through high-quality education to the masses. Eight Adarsha Vidyalayas are functioning in Jagatsinghpur district, the Collector said.

Students, who came out successful in several competitions such as debate, essay, song, quiz, drawing, dance and classical music both in junior and senior categories, were felicitated by the chief guest.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X