Adarsha Vidyalaya Foundation Day celebrated

Jagatsinghpur: The ninth Adarsha Vidyalaya Foundation Day was celebrated at Sanskruti Bhawan here on Friday. Collector Parul Patwari, who attended the event as chief guest, spoke on the objectives of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2015. The aim of Adarsha Vidyalaya is to bridge the rural-urban educational divide through high-quality education to the masses. Eight Adarsha Vidyalayas are functioning in Jagatsinghpur district, the Collector said.

Students, who came out successful in several competitions such as debate, essay, song, quiz, drawing, dance and classical music both in junior and senior categories, were felicitated by the chief guest.