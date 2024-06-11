Adityanath govt approves New Transfer Policy for 2024-25

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh approved the New Transfer Policy for 2024-25 on Tuesday.

Under this policy, Group A and B officers who have completed three years in districts and seven years in divisions can be transferred.

However, the oldest officers in Groups C and D will be transferred first.

The maximum limit for the transfer of Group A and B officers has been kept at 20 per cent, while for Group C and D, the maximum limit is 10 per cent.

Under the new policy, all transfers must be done by June 30, said the government spokesman.

The policy was approved at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna told reporters that according to the new policy, “Group A and B officers who have served seven years in the division and three years in the district will be subject to transfers.

“The policy stipulates that up to 20 per cent of officers in Groups A and B and up to 10 per cent of officers in Groups C and D can be transferred.

“For Groups C and D, the policy prioritises transferring the longest-serving officers first.”

Ministerial approval will be required if it is necessary to transfer more than 10 per cent of Group C and D officers.

Similarly, transferring more than 20 per cent of Group A and B officers will necessitate approval from the Chief Minister.

He stated, “Groups C and D transfers will be managed entirely through the Manav Sampada portal. This system facilitates online arrangements for handing over and taking charge post-transfer.

“Additionally, it allows for the digitisation of service books and officers' salaries.”

He also mentioned that, under the existing system, for the eight aspirational districts and 100 aspirational development blocks across 34 districts, filling vacant positions in these areas is the highest priority.