Adityanath greets PM on birthday, wishes him good health, long life

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday, wishing him long life and good health.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati too wished the PM on the occasion. Adityanath in a tweet said, "May you get long life and good health by the grace of Lord Ram.

May you continue to get the ultimate privilege of serving Mother Bharti throughout your life." Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too wished a healthy, meaningful and active life to him. BSP supremo Mayawati in a tweet said, "Hearty congratulation and best wishes to the prime minister of the country, Shri Narendra Modiji, on his birthday."