Adityanath inaugurates Agra's 'largest' housing project in 36 years

Agra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated the Atal Puram Township project, touted as the Agra Development Authority's "largest" housing initiative in 36 years, officials said.

According to an official statement, the project spans across 340 acres and is strategically located at the confluence of the Agra Inner Ring Road, Southern Bypass, and Gwalior Road.

The Atal Puram will be developed in three phases across 11 sectors, offering housing for nearly 10,000 families. The plan includes 1,430 residential plots, 18 group housing plots, and 96 commercial plots, it said.

World-class infrastructure is being integrated into the township, including underground utility ducts, sewerage systems, and a water treatment plant, the statement said.

Additionally, essential public facilities such as a police post, a fire station, and a state-of-the-art convention centre will be constructed, it added.

A key highlight of the project is that the Agra Development Authority purchased the land directly from farmers through mutual agreements by offering compensation at four times the prevailing circle rate, the statement said.

This land acquisition model reinforces the government's commitment to farmer welfare, it said, adding that the land purchase cost amounted to Rs 784 crore, while an additional Rs 731 crore will be invested in the township's development.

The project is a testament to the Adityanath government's vision of planned urban expansion and modern infrastructure, marking a new chapter in Agra's urban transformation, it said.