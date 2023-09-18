Adivasis have the Congress’ DNA and I trust them the most says Kamal Nath

Bhopal : Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Monday stated that the “Adivasis have the Congress’ DNA” and he was sure that the community would support the party in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Kamal Nath stated that he trusted the Adivasi community the most and was sure that it would help the Congress party come back to power in Madhya Pradesh.

"If you (Adivasis) give us your full support, then no one can stop the Congress from forming the government in Madhya Pradesh. I trust you the most," Kamal Nath said on Monday.

He made this statement while paying tributes to the martyrs of the tribal community, Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah, on the occasion of ‘Balidan Diwas’ at Manas Bhawan in Bhopal. Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah were martyred during the first War of Independence against the British in 1857.

Addressing the gathering of tribals, most of them Congress workers from across Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath reminded them that the Adivasi tribes have always stood firmly with the Congress party. "It is because the Adivasis have the Congress’ DNA that always fights for the truth. Adivasis support the truth and I believe that they will support the truth again and the Congress will form the government in Madhya Pradesh," Kamal Nath said.

During his short speech, the Congress leader reiterated that the forthcoming "Assembly election was not being fought between two political parties and the candidates but was a fight between the truth and falsehood."

Kamal Nath added, "The generation has changed in the last 20 years and today's youth is more ambitious. They want jobs. Adivasi youths are getting educated and they need jobs, and not false promises. Today's Adivasi youths are wise, they understand everything."

Kamal Nath also pointed out that despite being original owners of the land Adivasis were deprived of their rights. "Adivasis do not raise their voice, which is wrong. You have to raise your voice strongly to get what is yours. Today's Adivasi youths have learnt that," he said. The Congress leader also hit out at the ruling BJP in the poll-bound state and pointed out incidents of atrocities against tribals in Madhya Pradesh.

Citing the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) report about atrocities against tribals in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath hit out at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying the latter was making big promises to the Adivasi community and other sections of society as the Assembly elections were drawing near.



"Where were you for the last 18 years? Now, when the elections are just three months away and you (the BJP) are completely exposed, you are going around making promises to the people to seek their support. The people of Madhya Pradesh are wise and they have understood the BJP's tactics," he said. Notably, the Congress had won 30 out of total 47 Assembly seats reserved for the tribal community in Madhya Pradesh.