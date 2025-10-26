Adopt good governance practices: Minister

Bhubaneswar: State Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra emphasised the importance of uncompromising cleanliness in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and highlighted good governance practices to address citizen grievances. Speaking at the Urban Conclave 2025 here, the minister urged the executive officers and engineers to treat ULBs as their home. This approach will foster commitment among the officials to keep the city clean, he said.

Mahapatra said the Urban Local Bodies can provide housing facilities and necessary services to the poor people who are evicted due to illegal encroachment. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) is a major initiative under which the ULBs play a key role. The goal of Viksit Odisha by 2036 will depend on cleanliness and stronger local governance, he said, adding that a positive mindset among officers is crucial for the effective implementation of development schemes. The minister launched a new digital app, Odisha Yatri, for the convenience of commuters.

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Usha Padhee urged the officers to improve coordination with the elected representatives at the municipality level and expedite all development and welfare schemes by adopting new strategies despite HR issues and staff constraints. The officers must use the allocated funds within the deadline and develop rolling plans for future development projects, she said.

Padhee said officers can outsource professional services for new projects to expedite work for citizens, implement waste-to-wealth initiatives and encourage a circular economy. Only 17 per cent people live in urban areas and this figure needs to be increased to 40 per cent by 2036, she said, adding that governance and development should go hand in hand. Padhee presented a new city development plan for Bhubaneswar. CRUT Managing Director and Additional Secretary Sanjay Kumar Biswal presented the success stories of city bus service under Capital Region Urban Transport(CRUT) and future projects. Seven students of IIMC were invited for documentation at the conclave.