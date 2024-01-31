Live
Just In
Advocates' association opposes proposal to move Kerala HC to Kalamassery
Kochi: The Kerala High Court Advocates Association (KHCAA) has opposed the proposal to move the High Court to Kalamassery, about 15 km from the present location.
The KHCAA, at its general body meeting, has passed a resolution opposing the proposal.
The resolution also demanded the High Court to set up a committee to secure 17 acres of Housing Board land available near the current High Court location for future expansion.
The High Court was first established at Ram Mohan Palace, a two-storied building that was built in the mid-1930s.
In 2006, the High Court was moved to the present building adjacent to the old one.
In January 2023, the Registrar General of the Kerala High Court informed KHCAA that there was no proposal to shift the location, instead, the High Court had only requested the state government to allot additional land to it for further development.