AFMS, IIT Roorkee ink MoU over collaborative biomedical research

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday said that Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee have signed a MoU over collaborative biomedical research which aids in improving the combat medical support and patient care of serving personnel.
“The MoU was signed by Director General (Org & Pers) Lt Gen S.K. Singh on behalf of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services and Director IIT Roorkee Prof Kamal Kishore Pant,” the ministry said.
“Apart from research, faculty exchange programmes, joint academic activities and promotion of start ups in the domain of health care are also under the purview of this MoU,” the ministry said.
It said that AFMS will also utilise the expertise of IIT Roorkee in various fields like, development of novel medical devices, robotics, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Lt Gen Daljit Singh, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, said that this collaboration with a premier institute like IIT Roorkee will take the Armed Forces Medical Services into the future of combat and peacetime medical care.
Prof Kamal Kishore Pant highlighted that medical and defence related research projects are a priority of the premiere technology institute and IIT Roorkee is looking forward to fruitful outcomes from this collaboration.