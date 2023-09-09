African Union has joined the G20, changing it into the G21

New Delhi : The G20 Summit in India officially started on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. While inaugurating this summit, Prime Minister Modi stated, "On behalf of the entire world, I am saddened by the loss of life due to the earthquake in Morocco, and my condolences are with the people there. PM Modi stated that India welcomes all of the world's leaders of state who are attending this summit.

Addressing the summit, the Prime Minister stated that a few kilometers away is a pillar around two and a half thousand years old, on which it is inscribed in Prakrit that Hevam lokasha hit mukheti, atha iyam nateshu hevam implies the interest and welfare of humanity should be ensured. This word was sent to the entire world from the land of India two and a half thousand years ago.

The twenty-first century is providing the entire globe with a new direction. This is the time when age-old challenges are demanding new solutions from us.

He further stated that there is a major issue around the globe following COVID-19 because of a lack of confidence. The war has exacerbated the trust deficit. If we can overcome COVID, we can also battle the crisis that has arisen as a result of mutual distrust. Let us work together to turn the world's trust deficit into one of trust and reliance. It is time for everyone to work together. The motto 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas' can serve as guidance for all of us.



PM Modi said the G20 in India has become the G20 of the common people. Crores of Indians are associated with it. More than 200 meetings were held in more than 60 cities across the country. India is proposing to include the African Union in the G20. He said, We hope that every country agrees to this proposal.

Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed African Union Head and Comoros President Azali Assoumani to the G20 Summit in Delhi. After that, "With everyone's approval, I request that the African Union's head take his seat as a permanent G20 member," he continued, slamming a ceremonial gavel. With this, G20 will now be known as G21.

