After Air India, IndiGo offers one-time waiver to passengers over G20 Summit curbs

New Delhi: After Air India, now IndiGo has offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges if passengers holding tickets from September 8 to 11 wish to change the date of travel or the flight due to enhanced security restrictions in the national capital in the wake of the upcoming G20 Summit.

“Due to the G20 Summit 2023 taking place in New Delhi, IndiGo is offering one-time waivers for passengers travelling to and from Delhi between September 8 to 11, 2023," the airline said in an official notification on Wednesday.

"Customers are being offered the option of rescheduling or cancelling their flights with refunds. Passengers have been notified about flight cancellations and to schedule changes in advance,” it added.

On Tuesday, Air India offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges to its passengers holding confirmed tickets to fly to or from Delhi between September 7 to 11, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight.

With heightened regulations in place for the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, traffic police have suggested that passengers planning to travel to the airport during this period are encouraged to utilise Metro services, particularly the Airport Express Line that connects New Delhi Station to Dwarka Sector 21 Station via IGI Airport Terminal-3.