After Gurudwara attack in Pak… : Sikh youth killed in Peshawar

New Delhi: Amid outrage over the recent incident of vandalism at the Sikh shrine of Gurudwara Nankana Sahib, a Sikh youth was killed by an unidentified person in Pakistan's Peshawar on Sunday.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Parvinder Singh. He is the brother of first Sikh news anchor in Pakistan, Harmeet Singh.

"A 25-year-old Sikh man was killed by unidentified persons in Peshawar. The body was found under Chamkani police station area.

Investigation is on into the matter," SSP Operations, Peshawar, said.

Speaking to media, Sikh youth's brother Harmeet said, "My brother used to do business in Malaysia and had returned to Pakistan a month ago. He was going to get married in February and went to Peshawar for shopping."

The Ministry of External Affairs was quick to respond to the news, calling upon Pakistan to stop prevaricating and take immediate action against the perpetrators of crime.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh tweeted, "Shocked and anguished over the killing of Sikh youth in Pakistan, coming on heels of Nankana Sahib attack.

@ImranKhanPTI govt must ensure a thorough investigation and strict punishment for the culprits. This is the time to act on what you preach."

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the violence at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara near Lahore, saying there is a "major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident and the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims and other minorities".

Khan was referring to the ongoing protests against the amended Citizenship Act in India.

"The former is against my vision and will find zero tolerance and protection from the govt incl police and judiciary (sic)," he tweeted, referring to the Nankana Sahib incident.

His statement came after various Indian leaders and organisations had condemned the mob attack on the historic Gurdwara, terming it as "cowardly" and "shameful".

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body which manages Sikh shrines in India, said it will send a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of the situation and urged the Pakistan government to take stringent action against the culprits who attacked the gurdwara – one of the holiest sites in Sikhism.