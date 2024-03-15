Live
Just In
After LS polls, AICC office in Delhi will be closed forever: Padmaja Venugopal
Thiruvananthapuram: Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of four-time Congress Chief Minister K. Karunakaran, who recently joined the BJP, on Friday said the after the Lok Sabha polls, AICC office in Delhi will be closed forever.
Addressing a rally in Pathanamthitta before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Padmaja Venugopal said, "I assure you that this time in Kerala, the BJP will open its account, though I will not predict how many seats it will bag."
"It's now clear that the Congress party does not want the children of Karunakaran. When I realised it, I quit the Congress and am now preparing to receive my brother K. Muraleedharan, who will soon realise what I said is true," she said.
K. Muraleedharan is the sitting Lok Sabha member from Badagara and this time, he has been fielded from Thrissur.
Padmaja had unsuccessfully contested as a Congress candidate in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, 2016 and 2021 assembly polls.