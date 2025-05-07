After 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan Army resorts to heavy artillery fire on J&K LoC

After successful targeting of nine terrorists' sites in Pakistan by the Indian armed forces on Wednesday, the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy mortar shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) for the 13th consecutive day.

Indian Air Force targeted the terrorists' sites without crossing the Pakistan airspace on Wednesday. The Pakistan armed forces were taken by complete surprise when the Indian strikes started around 1.44 a.m.

In order not to escalate tensions further, a defence ministry statement said that no army installation of Pakistan was targeted during Wednesday’s strikes.

“During the night of 06-07 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing, including Artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and IB opposite J&K. Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling. Indian Army are responding in proportionate manner”, the defence statement said.

Three civilians were killed by Pakistan's shelling in the Mankot area of Poonch district.

Some civilian injuries have also been reported in the Pakistan shelling. The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

A defence ministry statement confirmed ‘Operation Sindoor’, saying, “Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature.

“No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution. These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be a detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today,” said the statement.

The terrorists' sites targeted by Indian strikes include Muridke near Lahore, Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

‘Justice is Served. Jai Hind”, the Indian Army declared in a post on X at midnight tonight after targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK by conducting multiple strikes under 'Operation Sindoor’.

The terrorist infrastructure was targeted from where the attacks against India have been planned and directed. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) posted a press release at 1.44 a.m. saying nine sites have been targeted altogether during 'Operation Sindoor’ by the Indian Armed Forces.

Just minutes before dropping confirmation of the strikes, the Indian Army had posted a video on X, captioned “Ready to Strike, Trained to Win”. The 'Operation Sindoor’, came 14 days after the terrorist attack in the tourist resort of Baisaran in Pahalgam, in which suspects are believed to have links with Pakistan.

Muridke and Bhawalpur have Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters, and its chief commander, Masood Azhar, used to hide there along with top commanders of the outfit.

Reports said multiple loud explosions were heard in Muzaffarabad City in PoJK where a number of terrorist organisations have set up their training camps and launch pads.

Muzaffarabad’s power was blacked out after the explosions. Besides Muzaffarabad, Kotli also has terror infrastructure, including training camps and launch pads.

Soon after the terror attacks, panic gripped Pakistan and PoJK, and announcements were made from the mosques.

“Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on X after the multiple strikes by the Indian Armed Forces.

Reports after the strikes said there was intense shelling going on in Krishna Ghati, Bhimber Gali, Lam, Mendhar and Kupwara sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan Army has been using small arms to target Indian positions since April 24, and on this day, they have used artillery shelling to violate the ceasefire in Karnah, Uri, Poonch, Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors of the LoC.

As confirmed by the IAF, Srinagar International Airport has been closed, and no civilian flights will be operated from Srinagar Airport.

Divisional commissioner Jammu has ordered that in view of the prevailing situation, all schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed for the day.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has also ordered that in view of the prevailing situation, all schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Baramulla, Kupwara and Gurez will remain closed.