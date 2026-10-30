Age check is bar owners' responsibility, warns Kerala Excise Minister on underage drinking

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Excise Minister, M. Liju, on Friday made it clear that verifying the age of customers before serving liquor is the responsibility of bar licence holders, warning that establishments found serving alcohol to those below the legal drinking age of 23 in the state would face stringent action, including cancellation of their licences.

The minister directed bars across the state to check Aadhaar cards or other valid age proof documents whenever there was doubt about a customer's age and serve liquor only after verification.

"Those who come to consume liquor may have the right to do so only after attaining the legally prescribed age of 23. The responsibility for verifying the age of those who appear to be below this limit rests entirely with the bars," he said.

Liju said the recent Nedumbassery Mini Cooper accident had exposed the consequences of failing to enforce the age restriction.

The Excise Department had already taken action against establishments found to have served liquor to the underage accused, and there would be no compromise on enforcing the law, he added.

He warned that any bar found serving liquor to customers below 23 anywhere in the state would face stringent action, including cancellation of its licence.

Surprise inspections by the Excise Department would also continue.

The directive comes at a time when liquor remains one of Kerala's biggest revenue earners.

According to figures published by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO), liquor and beer sales through the corporation touched Rs 21,130.78 crore in 2025-26, up from Rs 19,732.82 crore in the previous financial year.

The corporation's contribution to the state exchequer through taxes and levies also climbed to Rs 18,675.71 crore during 2025-26, against Rs 17,221.15 crore in 2024-25.

With such a massive liquor economy, the government now wants bar owners to ensure that checking the age of a customer becomes as routine as preparing the bill.

Liju also said the new UDF government's excise policy would come into force in November and would be different from the previous LDF government's policy.

The minister's message to the state's bar industry was unambiguous, serving liquor may be business, but checking the customer's age is a responsibility that cannot be outsourced.



