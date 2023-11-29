Ahead of BJP's rally, Trinamool Congress posts 51K letters to Shah over non-release of Central funds

Kolkata: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled rally in Kolkata on Wednesday to protest alleged irregularities in the implementation of the 100-day job scheme under MGNREGA in Bengal, youth and students' wings of ruling Trinamool Congress posted 51,000 letters to the Union Minister over non-release of Central funds.

The rally will be held at the same venue where the ruling Trinamool Congress organises its annual Martyrs' Day rally on July 21.

Trinamool Congress insiders said that contents of some of the 51,000 letters posted this morning from the various post offices in the state will also be circulated online widely using different social media platforms.

The schemes for which huge central funds are not released include MGNREGA, Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Prime Minister Gramin Awas Yojana and Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana, among others, Trinamool Congress sources said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently announced that she will be going to New Delhi next month when the winter session of the Parliament will be on and seek time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for discussion on the pending central dues.

She also said that she will be meeting the Prime Minister with all the elected Trinamool Congress MPs. The chief minister also said that if the Prime Minister refuses to give time for the meeting, then her party will launch a massive movement on the issue of non-release of Central funds.