Ahmedabad: High-Speed Luxury Jaguar Collides With Crowd Killed Nine Lives, Including A Constable

Ahmedabad: A tragic accident occurred on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway in Ahmedabad, resulting in the deaths of at least nine people, including a police constable. The incident took place when a speeding luxury Jaguar car collided with a group of people who were rendering aid to those injured in an earlier crash involving an SUV and a truck. Witnesses reported that the luxury car was traveling at an estimated speed of 120 km per hour when it struck the people from behind near the ISKCON bridge on the SG Highway at around 1.30 am on Thursday.



As of now, thirteen others are injured and receiving medical treatment at a hospital. The police officer in charge of the case, who preferred to remain anonymous, stated that they are in the process of filing a First Information Report (FIR). Among the victims, a homeguard who had rushed to assist after the initial accident also lost their life. The identity of the luxury vehicle's driver remains unclear, but they have sustained injuries in the collision.

An official stated that as they were on the bridge, a high-speed Jaguar car collided with the crowd, resulting in the immediate death of five individuals, while four others succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Among the deceased were a constable and a Home Guard jawan. Nearly ten injured persons were admitted to various hospitals for medical care.

The car's driver, Tathya Patel, also sustained injuries and was taken to a private hospital for treatment, according to an official statement. Sources reported that enraged onlookers assaulted the car driver, and a video capturing the incident was recorded by a bystander standing beneath the bridge.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Neeta Desai, confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in connection with the incident. The police authorities are committed to ensuring that the victims' families receive justice for the tragic event.

According to media reports, there was chaos on the road after an SUV collided with a dumper from behind. Subsequently, a luxury car, traveling at a speed of over 100 kmph, crashed into the crowd that had gathered at the accident site between the two vehicles. The tragic incident resulted in the loss of lives, including young individuals from Botad and Surendranagar.