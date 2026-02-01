  1. Home
AI-led skilling for a technology-driven economy

  • Created On:  1 Feb 2026 5:16 PM IST
AI-led skilling for a technology-driven economy
Underscores the urgency of reorienting India’s skilling ecosystem toward adaptability and AI-driven learning.

Prof. Saurabh Mittal, Chair Executive, FORE School of Management, New Delhi

“The Budget reiterates the need for India’s skilling ecosystem to align with a technology-driven economy. With AI increasingly shaping business and governance, future-ready skills such as digital literacy, analytical thinking, and adaptability are essential.

The education system must move from rigid curricula to dynamic, skills-oriented models. AI-powered learning platforms can enable customised skill development and better industry alignment, making AI-led skilling central to achieving the Viksit Bharat vision.”

Union Budget 2026AI-Driven SkillingFuture-Ready WorkforceEducation and Skills ReformViksit Bharat Vision
National News

