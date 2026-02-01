AI-led skilling for a technology-driven economy

Underscores the urgency of reorienting India’s skilling ecosystem toward adaptability and AI-driven learning.

Prof. Saurabh Mittal, Chair Executive, FORE School of Management, New Delhi

“The Budget reiterates the need for India’s skilling ecosystem to align with a technology-driven economy. With AI increasingly shaping business and governance, future-ready skills such as digital literacy, analytical thinking, and adaptability are essential.

The education system must move from rigid curricula to dynamic, skills-oriented models. AI-powered learning platforms can enable customised skill development and better industry alignment, making AI-led skilling central to achieving the Viksit Bharat vision.”