AI simulator facility suspended by DGCA

Mumbai: Aviation safety regulator DGCA has temporarily suspended the Boeing simulator training facility of Air India for certain alleged lapses, a source has said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is “verifying” some of the documents pertaining to the matter and will take a call on the restoration of the training facility once it completes the process, the source said. When contacted, a senior Air India official said DGCA carries out routine checks (on airlines) but did not divulge details.

