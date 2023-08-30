  • Menu
AI simulator facility suspended by DGCA

AI simulator facility suspended by DGCA
Mumbai: Aviation safety regulator DGCA has temporarily suspended the Boeing simulator training facility of Air India for certain alleged lapses, a source has said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is “verifying” some of the documents pertaining to the matter and will take a call on the restoration of the training facility once it completes the process, the source said. When contacted, a senior Air India official said DGCA carries out routine checks (on airlines) but did not divulge details.

