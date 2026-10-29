AIADMK’s poll setbacks, internal rebellion loom over Nov 1 district secretaries meet

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has convened a meeting of district secretaries on November 1 amid mounting pressure over the party’s defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections, fresh bypoll setbacks and an unresolved rebellion involving senior leaders.

Although no agenda has been announced, the meeting assumes significance as the party’s general council and executive committee must be convened by December. Discussions could indicate how the leadership intends to address demands for an organisational review and an assessment of successive electoral failures.

The November 1 gathering will be the first meeting of district secretaries since the AIADMK finished third in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly bypolls earlier this month. The losses were particularly damaging because the party had won both constituencies in the April Assembly elections.

Those reverses compounded the disappointment of the Assembly polls, in which the AIADMK secured only 47 seats and failed to return to power. Its subsequent inability to retain the two constituencies has intensified dissent and renewed questions within the organisation about its electoral strategy and leadership.

Senior functionaries, including former Ministers C.Ve. Shanmugam and S.P. Velumani, have been pressing for meetings of the party’s decision-making bodies to discuss its continued defeats.

Their demands have acquired greater significance following the latest results, with dissatisfied leaders stepping up consultations. The internal crisis erupted after the Assembly elections, when a group of 25 AIADMK legislators defied the leadership and supported the TVK government during the confidence vote in May.

Palaniswami subsequently removed several dissenting leaders from organisational positions and appointed replacements to influential district posts. Although some senior leaders later received other responsibilities, their former district secretary positions were not restored.

Velumani, for instance, was appointed deputy general secretary but did not regain control of the Coimbatore suburban south district unit.

The changes left the dispute over district-level influence unresolved. The factional divide also surfaced during the bypoll campaign, with Shanmugam, Velumani and former minister P. Thangamani absent from the party’s star-campaigner list.

Their exclusion underscored the continuing differences between the leadership and dissident camp ahead of a crucial electoral test. Against this backdrop, attention will centre on whether Sunday’s meeting opens the way for a substantive review of the defeats and preparations for the general council. Any decisions on organisational responsibilities or reconciliation could shape the party’s immediate response to its electoral and internal challenges.







