AICC appointed Desh Kanth as the National Coordinator of Vichar Vibagh

New Delhi : The All India Congress Committee (AICC) led by Girija Vyas who is also a chairman of vichar vibhag AICC, Delhi on Friday has appointed Desh Kanth as the National Coordinator for Vichar Vibagh. This is a significant step intended at expanding the Indian National Congress' ideological influence.



He formerly served as the Andhra Pradesh State Working President of the Nationalist Congress Party (N.C.P.) from 2012 to 2014.Following that, in 2014, he joined the Congress Party, TPCC, and played an important role in crucial party programs, Dharnas, and electoral campaigns for different assembly and parliament elections in 2019 and 2024.























