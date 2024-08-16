Live
AICC forms 14-member panel for Odisha
Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday announced the formation of a steering committee for Odisha in the absence of a full-fledged Pradesh Congress Committee.
According to a press release signed by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, the steering committee will have 14 members with AICC in-charge for Odisha Ajoy Kumar as its chairman. Other committee members are former Union minister Srikant Jena, Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam, former OPCC president Jaydev Jena, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka, senior leader Ashok Das, former Union minister Bhakta Charan Das, former MP Anant Prasad Sethi, former MLA Mohammed Moquim, former MLA Debasis Patnaik, senior leader Biswaranjan Mohanty, former minister Balabhadra Maji and senior leaders Sashmita Behera and Mohammed Shahnawaz Choudhury.