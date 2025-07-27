Aides of Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar clash in Delhi

New Delhi: Amid the political tussle between Karnataka Congress’ top leadership, the aides of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar clashed with each other at Karnataka Bhavan. The incident involves C Mohan Kumar, Assistant Resident Commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan, as well as Siddaramaiah’s special duty officer (SDO), and H Anjaneya, SDO to Deputy CM Shivakumar.

The commotion between the two has reached their bosses. Anjaneya demanded that a departmental inquiry be conducted against C Mohan Kumar. ‘From the day he assumed office as Assistant Resident Commissioner, Mohan has been obstructing duties. In his office, he threatened to take off his shoes and beat me (Anjaneya). Mohan had come to beat me in front of everyone in the office premises. Mohan is responsible if there is any accident,’ Anjaneya said in a formal complaint registered with the Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka.

‘Even though he is senior in service, he has been preventing me from performing my duties. Therefore, the departmental inquiry should be held into his promotion and should also inquire into the fact that my dignity has been lost,’ Anjaneya said in his letter. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah had said earlier that he had learned about the clash from someone and would review it.

However, Mohan Kumar clarified that he did not threaten to hit with a boot.

“Anjaneya had come to the office earlier. He sarcastically said something inappropriate. I didn’t notice because I was on a phone call. He left. An office staff brought the matter to my notice. Later, I called Anjaneya and asked for an explanation,” Kumar said.

Mohan claimed that Anjaneya behaved rudely with the ladies in the Karnataka Bhavan.

“The women staff have also complained about this to the Women’s Commission,” Kumar told ANI.