AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, 26th best medical college in country

Bhubaneswar: Adding another feather to its cap, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has been ranked 26th best medical college in the country by the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the Ministry of Education, for 2022. It has again proved its upward trajectory by five positions from 31st last year. The ranking is based on five parameters---teaching, learning & resources (TLR), research and professional practice (RP), Graduation outcomes (GO), outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and peer perception (PP). AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has scored 54.71 out of 100.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar director Prof. MukeshTripathi (incumbent) has congratulated the faculty, staff and students on the achievement and appreciated the performance of students.

Executive director (designate) Prof. Ashutosh Biswas congratulating all stakeholders on the success reiterated its comprehensive approach towards patient care as well as research and overall development of medical students.

Notably, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022 recently.

It may be noted here that over the years AIIMS Bhubaneswar has emerged as a best medical institute. Taking from infrastructure development to training, treatment and research, in every sector it has been performing excellently.

Recently AIIMS Bhubaneswar was placed among top 20 medical colleges in the country by prestigious India Today survey 2022.