AIIMS Ex-Director Warns Of JN.1 Sub-Variant's Rapid Spread, Emphasizes Mild Infections

Former AIIMS director Randeep Guleria revealed on Saturday that the newly identified coronavirus sub-variant, JN.1, is characterized by increased transmissibility and rapid spread. However, he reassured that the variant is not causing severe infections. Guleria noted a rising dominance of this variant in the US, Europe, and India.

Despite its heightened transmissibility, Guleria emphasized that data indicates JN.1 does not lead to severe illnesses or hospitalizations. To stay healthy and prevent contracting the sub-variant, he advised practicing Covid-appropriate behavior such as regular handwashing, coughing into the armpit or a tissue, and avoiding crowded places, especially for those with symptoms like fever, cough, and cold.

Guleria specifically urged individuals with comorbidities, such as diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases, as well as the elderly, to wear face masks in public. Symptoms associated with the new sub-variant primarily affect the upper airways, including fever, cough, cold, sore throat, running nose, and body aches.

JN.1, a derivative of the Omicron lineage, has been designated a 'variant of interest' by the World Health Organization. In India, the initial case of JN.1 was identified in a 79-year-old woman in Kerala. Central government sources reported a total of 22 cases of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country as of December 21, with the majority (19) found in Goa, and one each in Kerala and Maharashtra, while details of one case are pending disclosure by authorities.

