AIMIM Chairman Condemned The Poonch Terror Attack
Asaduddin Owaisi, the chairman of AIMIM, has denounced the Poonch terror incident, which resulted in the deaths of five Army soldiers and the serious injury of a second. "This is a cowardly attack and absolutely condemnable," reportee Zee News.
Following a terrorist attack in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, five Army personnel were murdered and another was seriously hurt when their vehicle caught fire. The Army has confirmed that the deceased soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles battalion that was engaged in counterterrorism operations. It continued by stating that an unknown terrorist group attacked the truck carrying the soldiers and set it on fire as a result of possible grenade use.
The Hyderabad Lok Sabha member sent his condolemces to the families of the deceased personnel in a late-night tweet on Thursday. He also wishes sppedy recovery for the one soldier who was brutally injured.