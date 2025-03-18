AIMPLB hijacked by politicians: Razvi

Bareilly : National President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, on Monday accused the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) of deviating from its core purpose and being “hijacked” by politicians. His remarks come as AIMPLB staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, alleging that the government is conspiring to seize Waqf properties. The protest saw participation from eleven opposition parties, including the Congress. However, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi slammed AIMPLB for prioritising political alliances over addressing the real concerns of the Muslim community. “AIMPLB is holding a dharna at Jantar Mantar. Everyone has the right to protest, but I want to highlight an important point. When the Muslim Personal Law Board was formed, its purpose was to address social matters and combat societal evils within the Muslim community. Unfortunately, it has now strayed from that mission,” he said. He pointed out that earlier, political figures were not part of the board, but today, it is dominated by members from various political parties. “The board now includes people affiliated with different political groups, whether in Parliament or other positions. Leaders from the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and even AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hold influential positions within the Muslim Personal Law Board,” he stated.

According to Razvi, the board has shifted away from addressing Sharia-related and social issues, instead aligning itself with political agendas.

“It is clear that the Muslim Personal Law Board has been hijacked by politicians and political parties. This hijacking will prove to be disastrous for the real issues concerning Muslims,” he warned.