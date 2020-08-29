AISA urges CMs to invoke Disaster Management Act

New Delhi: The All India Students Association (AISA) has written to all chief ministers, urging them to invoke the State Disaster Management Act to postpone or cancel the NEET and JEE exams scheduled next month. "Students who are appearing for exams conducted by Central government are residents of your state, and it becomes your government's prerogative to safeguard their health and interests.

It was a welcome step by few state governments to file a review petition in hon'ble Supreme Court asking it to review its order-demanding holding of exams. However, it is more important for your government to stand by your students, as you are well aware of the threat of pandemic and havoc it has had on lives and livelihoods of many families," the letter read.

"On behalf of Puducherry government, we filed a writ petition in SC to stall NEET exam. The case has been filed in my name. The petition will be heard by next week. We hope for a good ruling from the SC which will safeguard the student community", said R K R Anantharaman, Puducherry MLA.

The Jharkhand government has allowed reopening of hotels, lodges as well as restaurants and also given a go-ahead to public transport to ply within the state for a month till September 30 in view of the JEE-NEET examinations scheduled next month.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP over the holding of the JEE and NEET exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the party's attitude towards students is "devoid of humanity". This comes a day after Samajwadi Party (SP) workers staged a protest outside the Raj Bhawan here over the issue.

Congress held nationwide protests and ran an online campaign against the Centre's decision to conduct JEE and NEET examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with party chief Sonia Gandhi urging the government to listen to the voices of students and act according to their wishes. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also urged the government to hold a conversation with students over the issue of conducting NEET and JEE exams amid the pandemic and take a decision after arriving at a consensus, PTI reports.

The Uttar Pradesh government is in favour of holding the NEET and JEE, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. The statement comes following opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party and Congress demanding that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical colleges and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering colleges be deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic.