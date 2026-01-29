Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Funeral Ceremony Commences as Leaders Gather in Baramati

Ajit Pawar plane crash updates

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde have reached Baramati to attend the last solemnities of NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

The cockpit voice archivist and the flight data archivist have been recovered from the spot of Pawar's plane crash in Baramati, the ministry of civil aeronautics( MoCA) was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Pawar( 66) failed on Wednesday morning after the duty flight carrying him and a airman crashed near the Baramati heliport, about 100 km from Pune. Two aviators, a flight attendant and a particular security officer( PSO) travelling with Pawar also failed in the crash.

Hundreds pay final felicitations to Ajit Pawar

Hundreds of people gathered outside Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's house in his birthplace of Katewadi on Thursday morning to pay their last felicitations to the politician who failed in a aeroplane crash.

People from Katewadi and girding townlets in Pune quarter queued up at the gates along with some NCP workers and cried taglines of" Ajit Dada Amar Rahe" and" Ajit Dada Parat Ya"( long live Ajit Dada, Ajit Dada please return).

"A leader like him will not come again," several persons funeral procession Ajit Pawar. Last rites of Ajit Pawar's PSO performed

The last rites of Vidip Dilip Jadhav, PSO to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, were performed by his family members in his native village in Satara district on Wednesday night.