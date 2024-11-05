Ajit Ranade resigns as Gokhale Institute VC

Pune : In a surprise move, the Pune-based Gokhale Institute of Political Science and Economics Vice Chancellor and leading economist Ajit Ranade has resigned from his post citing ‘personal reasons’.

He has submitted his resignation through a letter dated October 29 to the Institute Chancellor Sanjeev Sanyal, who became Chancellor on October 7. “Thank you to the Board of Management of Servants of India Society, faculty and staff, students and all other stakeholders for giving me the opportunity to lead the Gokhale Institute, one of the best institutes in the country, for two and a half years,” said Ranade in his resignation. He wished the Institute to achieve excellence. “My resignation does not in any way indicate any lapse or disqualification for my appointment as Vice-Chancellor of the Institute in 2021,” he clarified.

The Institute has confirmed Ranade’s resignation.

The Institute was hogging the headlines after Ranade was terminated as the VC in September this year following the recommendations of the fact-finding committee appointed by former Chancellor Bibek Debroy.

The committee was formed to probe charges against Ranade after a show cause notice was served to him on June 27 by former Chancellor Rajiv Kumar.

This was done after a complaint to the UGC by a former faculty member in December 2023 that Ranade’s appointment was not in line with the University Grant Commission’s guidelines. According to the UGC guidelines, a vice-chancellor must have at least 10 years of continuous teaching experience as a professor in a recognised university or academic or educational institution.