Steps Initiated to develop tourism facilities at Gollapalli reservoir

Gollapalli: The district administration has initiated measures to promote tourism at the scenic Gollapalli Reservoir.

District Tourism Officer K N Narasayya, along with his team, conducted a field inspection at the reservoir on Tuesday to assess the feasibility of developing tourism infrastructure.

Officials examined the potential for establishing a boating facility to attract visitors. Suitable locations were also identified for constructing modern resorts and accommodation facilities to enable tourists to stay at the site. The government aims to transform the naturally picturesque reservoir area into a major tourist destination in the district.

During the visit, tourism department staff and local officials reviewed the existing infrastructure and discussed the improvements required to enhance visitor amenities. Emphasis was laid on ensuring sustainable development while preserving the natural surroundings of the reservoir.

Officials stated that a comprehensive proposal outlining the development plan, infrastructure requirements and estimated costs will be prepared and submitted to the government shortly for approval.