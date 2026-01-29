ED attaches Rs 1,800-cr fresh assets of Reliance Group companies

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has attached fresh assets worth more than Rs 1,800 crore as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation against the companies of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani. With the latest action, the total value of attachment by the federal probe agency in the case now stands at about Rs 12,000 crore.

The ED said in a statement that it has issued four separate provisional orders in this context under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The attached properties include bank deposits, shareholding in unquoted investments and some immovable properties, it said. The attachments have been done in the cases related to Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL), Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL), Yes Bank "fraud" as well as an alleged fraud involving Reliance Communication Ltd.

The fresh attachment includes shareholding of Reliance Infrastructure in BSES Yamuna Power, BSES Rajdhani Power, and Mumbai Metro One Private, the agency said. "Bank deposits of Rs 148 crore and receivable worth Rs 143 crore have been provisionally attached, which were in the hands of Value Corp Finance And Securities Limited," it said.

A residential house in the name of senior company executive Angarai Sethuraman and shares and mutual funds of another senior employee Puneet Garg have also been attached, the ED said. The total value under the attachment is Rs 1,885 crore, the agency said. The Anil Ambani group companies have denied any wrongdoing in the past.