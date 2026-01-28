Akali Dal accuses Punjab CM of compromising river water rights

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of compromising the river water rights to “save his chair”.

Akali Dal leader Parambans Singh Romana said just like former Chief Minister Darbara Singh had compromised the state’s river water rights at the instance of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the present Chief Minister is ready to give away the state’s waters to Haryana on the directions of his boss Arvind Kejriwal.

Asking the Chief Minister why he did not utter one line which Punjabis wanted to hear that the state did not have one drop of water to spare and that no water would be allowed to flow to Haryana, Romana told the media, “This itself makes it clear that the AAP government in Punjab is getting ready to give away our river waters to Haryana”.

He said the Chief Minister had put the seal on this intention by stating that “first let us decide on the water which is to be given, and then we will build the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal”.

Making it clear that the Akali Dal would not allow this conspiracy to succeed, he said, “We will not let even one drop of water from Punjab flow into Haryana”.

The SAD leader said that party President Sukhbir Badal had also made this clear by announcing the next party government would remove historic injustices done to the state by stopping flow of water into the Rajasthan canal and divert it to the fields of Punjab.

He also made it clear that AAP convener Kejriwal was bent on handing over Punjab’s waters to Haryana and Delhi since 2017 and had even given statements and filed an affidavit to this effect in the Supreme Court. “Try as it might, SAD will not let this conspiracy succeed,” Romana added.