Live
- Congress plays diversionary tactics to divert attention from real issues: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- Bengal CEO finalises force deployment for first phase of LS polls on April 19
- DMDK, turns into another Dravidian political party with dynastic leanings
- Shashi Tharoor Challenges BJP's Southern Agenda, Calls It "Propaganda Mill"
- Akali Dal files complaint against Punjab CM, Sanjay Singh for poll code violation
- CBI Introduces Reporting Mechanism For Sandeshkhali Villagers Amid High Court Directive
- BJP Initiates Major Political Drive In Sikkim Ahead Of Assembly And Lok Sabha Polls
- Regional carrier FLY91 to operate 4 flights a week from Goa to Agatti in Lakshadweep
- All communities support Congress: DCM DK Shivakumar
- 11 racewalkers to represent India in various categories at Race Walking Team Championships
Just In
Akali Dal files complaint against Punjab CM, Sanjay Singh for poll code violation
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh for violating the Model Code of Conduct by misusing government machinery and accommodation.
Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh for violating the Model Code of Conduct by misusing government machinery and accommodation.
In a written complaint filed with the poll panel, the party’s chief spokesman Arshdeep Singh Kler said Mann and Sanjay Singh have violated the model code by misusing the CM's official residence and the Punjab government media platform to propagate the political agenda of their AAP.
He also said the action of AAP leaders, by using the CM’s residence to organise a political meeting of ministers to discuss the political strategy for the coming elections, is a total misuse of government machinery and other platforms with the sole purpose of propagating and advertising their political agenda at the cost of public exchequer of the state.