Akali Dal’s decision not to fight bypoll exposes political bankruptcy: AAP

Chandigarh: Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Spokesperson Pawan Kumar Tinu on Thursday reacted to the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) decision not to contest the upcoming by-elections in four assembly constituencies, saying the party has become politically irrelevant and “is succumbing to the fear of the BJP”.

“This decision reveals that the leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal has surrendered to the pressures of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Their failure to contest these elections demonstrates political bankruptcy driven by personal and family interests, neglecting the needs of Punjab and its farmers,” he said in a statement.

He said the Akali Dal once enjoyed significant support in these assembly constituencies, and their withdrawal from the elections “is a clear indication of their decline”.

“People recognise that the Akali Dal is afraid of the BJP. The people of Punjab will reject the BJP and the Congress, who have historically neglected Punjab and its farmers,” Tinu said.

He also expressed confidence in the upcoming elections, saying, “This is a semifinal for Punjab. The Aam Aadmi Party has delivered on its promises, providing clean and transparent governance. We urge the public to unite and strengthen Punjab further by rejecting the outdated politics of fear.”

He asserted that all AAP candidates will achieve significant victories in these by-polls.

Amid the SAD Working Committee's decision not to contest the November 13 bypolls for the four Assembly seats, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghubir Singh on Thursday clarified that only Sukhbir Badal was debarred to contest the polls.

The Working Committee of SAD in a statement here said it has unanimously decided not to contest forthcoming in keeping with ‘panthic’ interests and ‘maan-maryada’ of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

This unanimous decision was taken at a meeting of the Working Committee of the party, district presidents and constituency in-charges, which was presided over by the party’s working President Balwinder Singh Bhunder.

Briefing the media, party senior Daljit Singh Cheema said: “At today’s meeting there was an overwhelming feeling that party president Sukhbir Singh Badal had taken moral responsibility for all acts of omission and commission during the erstwhile SAD government on behalf of the party. It was felt by the working committee, district presidents and constituency in-charges that since the head of the family -- party president Sukhbir Badal -- had been forbidden by Sri Akal Takht to participate in the by-elections, they too could not participate in the exercise.